iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)’s stock price were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 867 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,541 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

