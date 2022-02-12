iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.98. 558,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,470. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $5.494 dividend. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

