iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 52,700.0% in January

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a growth of 52,700.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.