iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 52,700.0% in January

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a growth of 52,700.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.
