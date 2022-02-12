iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $114.46

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $114.46 and last traded at $114.46, with a volume of 1202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average is $117.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

