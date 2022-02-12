Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

ISBA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. 821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Isabella Bank has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a market cap of $192.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

