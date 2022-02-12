iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Northland Securities

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of IRBT opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. iRobot has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $137.79.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in iRobot by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in iRobot by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 57,909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 105,974 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

