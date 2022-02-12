IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 4.8%

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 38,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,500,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

IONQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $19,157,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $46,000,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

