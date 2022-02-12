Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 16,197 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 635% compared to the average daily volume of 2,203 call options.

Shares of SBEA opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBEA shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

