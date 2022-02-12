Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,847 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

PBW stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $134.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78.

