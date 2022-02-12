Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLTL. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average of $105.65. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $105.71.

