Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0486 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

