Invesco Ltd. Sells 827,498 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,521,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 827,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $283,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

WES stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 59.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

