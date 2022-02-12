Invesco Ltd. Sells 77,148 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $273,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 410,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,879,000 after acquiring an additional 237,881 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.85 and a 200 day moving average of $310.49.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.