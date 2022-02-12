Invesco Ltd. Sells 203,458 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,403,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $288,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after buying an additional 743,575 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 625.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,327,000 after buying an additional 519,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.43. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

