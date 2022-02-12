Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,839,239 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,790,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,839,239 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Micron Technology worth $269,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $89.76 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

