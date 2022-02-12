Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,818,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $250,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MNST stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
