Invesco Ltd. Purchases 415,338 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 415,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $279,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

HPE opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

