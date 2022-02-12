Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

NYSE IVZ opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.64%. Invesco’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

