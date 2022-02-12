Invesco Ltd. Has $293.17 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $293,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716 over the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $638.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

