Invesco Ltd. Has $265.66 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,077 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $265,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 57.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $123.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average is $118.57. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.