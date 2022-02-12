Invesco Ltd. Has $262.19 Million Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $262,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,632,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,279,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,634,000 after acquiring an additional 440,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,428,000 after acquiring an additional 781,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

