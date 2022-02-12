Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 947,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $242,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

NYSE:APD opened at $244.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.80 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

