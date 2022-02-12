Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $245,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

