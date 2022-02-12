Invesco Ltd. Acquires 699,993 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $299,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

CPRT stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.58. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

