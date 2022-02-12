Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 13,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PIO stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

