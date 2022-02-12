Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 28th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years.

Shares of VKI opened at $10.61 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

