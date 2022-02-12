InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:IPVA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,646. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

