Internet Computer (ICP) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.06 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and $241.92 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.65 or 0.00046922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.62 or 0.06909505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,013.44 or 1.00321107 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002792 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,908,766 coins and its circulating supply is 206,578,830 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

