International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.34.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $133.84 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $125.39 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average is $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 108.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

