International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Update

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Container Terminal Services in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ICTEF remained flat at $$3.84 during trading hours on Friday. International Container Terminal Services has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc engages in developing, acquiring, owning, and operating common-user container terminals for cargo handling and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Americas. The Asia segment includes operations of Manila International Container Terminal, and other ports throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

