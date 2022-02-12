Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Down 10.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) shares traded down 10.2% on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$6.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Integra Resources traded as low as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.28. 122,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 80,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

