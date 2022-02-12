Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. Analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $17,487,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $14,401,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $10,197,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $10,007,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

