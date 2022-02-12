InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Up 1.8%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.77. 28,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 50,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 25,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $100,089.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 16,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $50,490.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 96,253 shares of company stock worth $341,358. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in InspireMD by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

