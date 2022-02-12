Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.740-$4.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.74-4.86 EPS.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $16.45 on Friday, hitting $91.95. 820,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,491. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.61.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSP. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.28.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insperity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Insperity were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

