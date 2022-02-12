Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Sells 3,611 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SYY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. 2,676,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.44. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $46,145,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

