Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Sells 318 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $11,120.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Dawn Mattoon sold 267 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $8,399.82.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Dawn Mattoon sold 353 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $14,222.37.

Shares of QTRX opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quanterix by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 70.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.