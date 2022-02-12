Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Sells 318 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $11,120.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Dawn Mattoon sold 267 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $8,399.82.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Dawn Mattoon sold 353 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $14,222.37.
Shares of QTRX opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $92.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
