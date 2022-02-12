Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells 68,182 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $2,192,733.12.

NYSE PD opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $35,826,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 807,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

