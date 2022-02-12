Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $190,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75.

On Friday, December 17th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $33.99. 3,276,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,099. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

