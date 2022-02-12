Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Sells 6,231 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:GL opened at $105.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.04. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

