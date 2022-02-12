Insider Selling: FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sells $99,864.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 266,502 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.