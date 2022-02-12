Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $187,390.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $530,734.08.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71.

AMPH opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 63,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

