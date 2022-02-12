Insider Buying: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $23,111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after acquiring an additional 113,428 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $14,972,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 61,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.