Insider Buying: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Buys 59,751 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 59,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,527,235.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YOU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

