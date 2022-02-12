Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 13.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 36.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42.

