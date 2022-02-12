ING Group Begins Coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $110,560,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $96,085,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $69,345,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,635 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.