ING Group Begins Coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.27.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
