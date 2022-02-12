InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut InfuSystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

INFU stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $217.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InfuSystem will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InfuSystem news, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $134,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 33,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $516,527.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,239,663 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 422.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

