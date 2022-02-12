Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Position Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in III. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 743.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 966,390 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 695,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 762.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 371,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 304,043 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

III opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $346.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

