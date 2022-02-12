Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $234.74

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.74 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.88). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 220.40 ($2.98), with a volume of 1,248,536 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.88. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 215.47.

Get Indivior alerts:

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.