Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded to Underperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.10.

INCY stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

