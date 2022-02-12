Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:IGTAU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000.

IGTAU stock remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. Inception Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.10.

